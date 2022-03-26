Triple H announces retirement from wrestling WWE “For me, as far as in-ring … I’m done,” he told Smith. “I won’t, no, I would never wrestle again.”

Triple H announces retirement from wrestling WWE, Triple H, one of the best-known professional wrestling stars of the last several decades, will not perform in the ring again, he told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take on Friday.

The wrestler, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, informed Smith that he got viral pneumonia and started coughing up blood, which prompted him to seek medical help. Doctors discovered fluid around his lungs and heart and told him he was suffering from heart failure and needed to get to the hospital right away, he said.

I will never wrestle again,” Levesque, who is also an executive vice president with WWE, said. “First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

Following his cardiac incident, which WWE claims was “triggered by a hereditary problem,” Triple H underwent a successful operation at Yale New Haven Hospital. Triple H was anticipated to make a full recovery, according to WWE at the time.

With his late-90s company D-Generation X, Levesque was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. He has won five World Heavyweight Championships, five WWE Intercontinental Championships, and two Royal Rumble matches. The Connecticut native and New Hampshire native was one of the most accomplished wrestlers of the 2000s.

