Triumph Tiger Sport adventure motorcycle launched, priced at Rs 8.95 lakh The new Tiger Sport 660 was globally unveiled back in October and is now set to be in the Indian market with the deliveries starting soon.

Triumph Tiger Sport adventure motorcycle: Triumph India has launched the new Tiger Sport 660. The new bike has a design of a middle-weight adventure sports motorcycle.

It is priced at Rs 8.95 lakh for the Indian market. It is to be noted that the booking for the bikes started weeks ago with an amount of Rs 50,000.

Triumph Tiger Sport adventure motorcycle

The new Adventure bike is upgraded with multiple features like LED headlights, ABS, a TFT display, 2 riding modes namely Road and Rain along with switchable traction control.

The adventure sport design of the bike is inspired by the Trident 660. It gets the same mainframe and engine platform. However, the rear end of the bike gets an updated subframe to make the design more apt for the adventure sports category.

The new bike draws power from a 600cc 3-cylinder engine churning out 81 PS and peak torque of 64 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with the option of an up and down quick shifter.