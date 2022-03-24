UP Board: Exams for 10th and 12th classes started today

The Exams are being held in two shifts – from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm with COVID-19 safety protocols.

March 24, 2022
UP Board: Exams for 10th and 12th classes begins today

UP Board: Exams for 10th and 12th classes of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad popularly known as Uttar Pradesh Board started today.

The Exams are being held in two shifts – from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm with COVID-19 safety protocols.

UP Board Exams

More than 50 lakh students of class 10th and 12th are scheduled to take part in the exams which will be conducted at more than 8 thousand examination centres.

UP Madhyamic Shiksha Parishad has also installed CCTV cameras at all exam centres to ensure that Uttar Pradesh Board Exams are carried out smoothly.

English NewsMarch 24, 2022
