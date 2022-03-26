UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited at upsconline.nic.in Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to April 14 on the commission’s official website — upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification, inviting applications for 28 posts in Union ministries and other government offices under UPSC Recruitment 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to April 14 on the commission’s official website — upsconline.nic.in.

The vacancies include two positions of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment and 15 for the post of Assistant Director Grade II (Economic Investigation) in office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Other vacancies

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration: Two vacancies.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) in Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Delhi government: Three vacancies.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply for these posts online on the UPSC website — upsconline.nic.in. Offline or postal applications will not be accepted. To check eligibility and other details, candidates are advised to check the official notification on the site.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a sum of Rs 25 as application fee. There is no application fee for SC,ST, PwBD candidates and Women candidates of any community.