UPTET 2022 Results at updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2022 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test UPTET Results 2022 is expected to be released any time now.

Candidates will be able to check their UPTET sarkari result and final answer keys on the official website – updeled.gov.in. once they are announced.

It should be noted that the UPTET 2022 result dates are tentative, and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, Lucknow, (UPBEB) is yet to announce an official date regarding the declaration of results.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPTET sarkari exam result for latest. They can also refer to the step-by-step process given below on how to check UPTET scores online.

UPTET Cut Off Scores: Minimum Passing Marks Details

To determine the candidate’s performance and qualification in the UPTET Exam in January 2022, the candidate needs to check out the minimum qualifying marks. In the below table, candidates will find the category-wise UPTET Cut-Off Marks 2022 explained in detail.

UPTET 2022 Results: UPTET 2021

Category Minimum Cut-Off Marks

General 60% (90 marks out of 150 total marks)

SC/ST/OBC 55% (82 marks out of 150 total marks)

UPTET 2021 was held across the state held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021.