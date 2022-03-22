Women’s World Cup 2022: India beat Bangladesh by 110 runs Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-inning collapse to post a modest 229 for seven, riding on a responsible 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.

Women’s World Cup 2022: Yastika Bhatia’s gritty half-century and Sneh Rana’s all-round performance powered India a dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh and kept them in the hunt for a semifinal spot at the ICC Women’s World Cup 20222, on Tuesday.

Women’s World Cup 2022:India bowled out Bangladesh

Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament. The big win helped India improve their Net-Run-Rate (0.768) further.

Brief Scores

India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Pooja Vastrakat 30 not out, Sneh Rana 27, Richa Ghosh 26; Ritu Moni 3/37, Nahida AKter 2/42)

Bangladesh: 119 all out in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32; Sneh Rana 4/30, Pooja Vastrakar 2/26)