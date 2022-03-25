Yogi Adityanath sworn in as UP CM for second consecutive term The BJP won a consecutive term in the recently concluded elections a record of sorts in nearly 40 years

Yogi Adityanath sworn in as UP CM for second consecutive term, This was followed by the oath taking of deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Ministers in the new cabinet also took oath on the day. Grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several top BJP leaders and chief ministers of other states ruled by the party. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath.

The grand oath ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow witnessed a massive crowd. Hours before the ceremony, newly elected MLAs and MLCs visited Yogi Adityanath’s residence, many of whom were tipped for ministerial posts

Adityanath scripted history in the Assembly polls, becoming the first CM to return to power in the state after completing a five-year term.

BJP became the first party to retain power in UP since 1985. On Thursday, the BJP legislature party meeting, which confirmed Adityanath’s appointment, was also attended by newly elected legislators of the party’s two allies, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyaya, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad take oath as Ministers in the new Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

