World leaders push to nominate Zelensky for Nobel Peace Prize ,Group of European leaders is fighting to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine to be nominated for the Nobel Prize, despite the Nobel Committee’s expired deadline.

The politicians also called on the committee “to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize,”

“Brave Ukrainian men and women are fighting to preserve democracy and self-government,” the letter read. “From the defiance democratically elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the man with tears in his eyes saying goodbye to his family to fight for his country, people all over Ukraine are rising up to resist the forces of authoritarianism. Our words of sympathy and support can hardly do justice to the sacrifices they make for the principles of human rights and peace.”

This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 3-10. As many as 251 individuals and 92 organizations applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

