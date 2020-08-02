Uncategorizedमनोरंजन

नेगेटिव आई अमिताभ बच्‍चन की कोरोना रिपोर्ट, अस्पताल से हुए डिस्चार्ज

अभिषेक ने किया ये ट्वीट

Anshika Payasi Send an email 3 घंटे ago
0 3,657 Less than a minute
नेगेटिव आई अमिताभ बच्‍चन की कोरोना रिपोर्ट, अस्पताल से हुए डिस्चार्ज

Mumbai: बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की लेटेस्ट कोरोना रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है. उनके बेटे अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी है. अमिताभ बच्चन अब अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज हो गए हैं. वे अब घर पर ही आराम करेंगे.

अभिषेक ने बताया कि अभी वो खुद कोरोना

जिटिव हैं और अस्पताल में एडमिट हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि मैं भी कोरोना को हराकर जल्द घर लौटूंगा. आप सभी की प्रार्थनाओं और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद.

अभिषेक के ट्वीट के बाद अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी ट्वीट कर सभी फैंस का आभार जताया है.

इससे पहले 27 जुलाई को ऐश्‍वर्या राय और अराध्‍या की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई थी, जिसके बाद उन्‍हें नानावटी अस्पताल (Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital) से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया.
अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी पोती और बहू के डिस्चार्ज होने पर ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने लिखा, बिटिया और बहू के ठीक होने पर मैं आंसू नहीं रोक पाया.

Post Views: 58
Tags

प्रातिक्रिया दे

आपका ईमेल पता प्रकाशित नहीं किया जाएगा.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved by https://www.clipper28.com/hi/
Powered by Abhaya Bharathi Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Back to top button