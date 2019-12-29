राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड की नई सरकार को शुभकामनाएं दी

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड की नई सरकार को शुभ कामनाएं दी है. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि उन्हें विश्वास है कि झारखंड की नई सरकार सभी नागरिकों के विकास के लिए काम करेगी, और राज्य में शांति और समृद्धि का नया दौर शुरू होगा.

I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji & ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Govt in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state. pic.twitter.com/nIg1svJ0uL

