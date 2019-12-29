राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड की नई सरकार को शुभकामनाएं दी

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड की नई सरकार को शुभ कामनाएं दी है. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि उन्हें विश्वास है कि झारखंड की नई सरकार सभी नागरिकों के विकास के लिए काम करेगी, और राज्य में शांति और समृद्धि का नया दौर शुरू होगा.
I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji & ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Govt in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state. pic.twitter.com/nIg1svJ0uL
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2019
हेमंत के साथ 3 विधायक लेंगे मंत्रीपद की शपथ
मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आज हेमंत सोरेन के साथ 3 और विधायक मंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे. इनमें कांग्रेस कोटे से विधायक रामेश्वर उरांव और आलमगीर आलम शामिल हैं. आरजेडी के सत्यानंद भोक्ता भी मंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे.
Jharkhand: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/QcWm8vPpRt
— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019