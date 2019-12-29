बड़ी खबरराजनीतिराष्ट्रीय

दिसम्बर 29, 2019
राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड की नई सरकार को शुभकामनाएं दी

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड की नई सरकार को शुभ कामनाएं दी है. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि उन्हें विश्वास है कि झारखंड की नई सरकार सभी नागरिकों के विकास के लिए काम करेगी, और राज्य में शांति और समृद्धि का नया दौर शुरू होगा.

हेमंत के साथ 3 विधायक लेंगे मंत्रीपद की शपथ

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक आज हेमंत सोरेन के साथ 3 और विधायक मंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे. इनमें कांग्रेस कोटे से विधायक रामेश्वर उरांव और आलमगीर आलम शामिल हैं. आरजेडी के सत्यानंद भोक्ता भी मंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे.

