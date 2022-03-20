Jodhpur royal family, the luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur lies on 26 acres of beautiful gardens with a BBQ eatery
The Oberoi New Delhi is a contemporary hotel catering to travellers seeking business or pleasure. It boasts 220 rooms and suites with spacious walk in closets, teak floors, oak wood desks, and luxurious Italian marble bathroom
Taj Falaknuma Palace is a luxurious restored 1894 palace perched 2,000 feet high above the city of Hyderabad. This lavish hotel is 2 km from Falaknuma train station and features two upscale restaurants, a pool, a hookah lounge, and a gym
The Oberoi Amarvilas is a 102-room luxury resort in Uttar Pradesh with the famous Taj Mahal as its focal point. Exuding elegance, the hotel features a grand colonnaded entrance with interiors embellished with French doors, sandstone floors, and four-poster bed
Amanbagh is a tranquil sanctuary burrowed among the Aravalli mountain range of Rajasthan. Offering some of the hottest hotel suites in India, this luxury hotel and resort is the perfect accommodation for singles on a solo retreat for wellness and relaxation
A true majestic vision, The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur is set on 50 acres of stunning garden-filled lakeshore grounds including a wildlife sanctuary. Among the popular resorts in India, this one boasts elegant rooms with marble bathrooms, claw-foot tubs, and separate shower
1. Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur 2. The Oberoi New Delhi 3. Aman-i-Khas Ranthambore National Park 4. The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai 5. Ananda in the Himalayas 6. Taj Falaknuma Palace,Hyderabad 7. The Oberoi Amarvilas 8. Taj Lake Palace,Udaipur 9. Amanbagh, Rajasthan 10. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur
10 Best Hotels in India
