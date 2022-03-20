10 Best Hotels in India

Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur

Jodhpur royal family, the luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur lies on 26 acres of beautiful gardens with a BBQ eatery

The Oberoi New Delhi

The Oberoi New Delhi is a contemporary hotel catering to travellers seeking business or pleasure. It boasts 220 rooms and suites with spacious walk in closets, teak floors, oak wood desks, and luxurious Italian marble bathroom

Aman-i-Khas Ranthambore National Park

Aman-i-Khas Ranthambore National Park is a resort and hotel written chic all over it. With fierce neighbors from the Ranthambore National Park, this resort is where you want to stay if you’re looking forward to seeing wildlife

The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai

The Taj Mahal Palace is one of the great hotels in downtown areas in Mumbai. This lavish hotel is just a 6-minute stroll from the Gateway of India and 3 km from the bustling Marine Drive

Ananda in the Himalaya

Looking out on the Ganges Valley, Ananda in the Himalayas is a tranquil spa resort boasting forest views and polished rooms, some with private gardens, a pool, and a golf course. This resort and hotel is a popular base for individual

Taj Falaknuma Palace,Hyderabad

Taj Falaknuma Palace is a luxurious restored 1894 palace perched 2,000 feet high above the city of Hyderabad. This lavish hotel is 2 km from Falaknuma train station and features two upscale restaurants, a pool, a hookah lounge, and a gym

The Oberoi Amarvila

The Oberoi Amarvilas is a 102-room luxury resort in Uttar Pradesh with the famous Taj Mahal as its focal point. Exuding elegance, the hotel features a grand colonnaded entrance with interiors embellished with French doors, sandstone floors, and four-poster bed

Taj Lake Palace,Udaipur

Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur is located close to prominent tourist attractions in and around Udaipur. The complete opposite of budget accommodation, Lake Taj Palace may have hotel rates soaring through the roof, but also offers services and amenities that are indeed top tier

Amanbagh, Rajasthan

Amanbagh is a tranquil sanctuary burrowed among the Aravalli mountain range of Rajasthan. Offering some of the hottest hotel suites in India, this luxury hotel and resort is the perfect accommodation for singles on a solo retreat for wellness and relaxation

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

A true majestic vision, The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur is set on 50 acres of stunning garden-filled lakeshore grounds including a wildlife sanctuary. Among the popular resorts in India, this one boasts elegant rooms with marble bathrooms, claw-foot tubs, and separate shower

