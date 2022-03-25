The childhood photo of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath left his home at the age of just 22. After becoming the CM everyone wants to get information related to his life
An Indian Hindu monk and politician and Chief Minister of UP, Man with displane and word
Adityanath is the mahant or chief priest of Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur
Yogi was a popular face who had been a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive term
Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht on 5 June 1972 in the village of Panchur, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttar Pradesh (now in Uttarakhand)